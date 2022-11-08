All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

November is off to an excellent start when it comes to new music. Before the holiday craze, feasts, and fatigue fully sets in for all of us, there are a bunch of pop artists whose songs both you and your family will just love. From a TV actress making her return to music, an electronic club-ready repeat for New Year’s Eve (depending on where you are), a recent Sub Pop signee, and more, so much great songs are out in the world. Continue scrolling to view Uproxx’s best new pop tunes from this week.

Selena Gomez — “My Mind & Me” The title track from Selena Gomez’s recent documentary on Apple TV+, “My Mind & Me” serves as a powerful addition that shines a light on her struggles with mental health. By the time even the first piano notes, it becomes clear this isn’t going to be a happy one. Still, Gomez manages to draw some positivity from the situations, purely for the fact of knowing the track might help a listener out there. Tiësto — “10:35” Feat. Tate McRae Tate McRae’s new collaboration with Tiësto, “10:35,” forms a combo that just feels complete. Between McRae’s attention-grabbing voice and Tiësto providing the electronic backdrop, the song shines intensely… almost as much as both artists do in the music video. As I noted above, if you’re looking for a new powerhouse pop song to put on your NYE playlist, this one is definitely it.

Fletcher — “Suckerpunch” “Suckerpunch” is the lead single from Fletcher’s upcoming deluxe edition of her album, Girl Of My Dreams. And it is exactly that. The beat change between the first verse and chorus immediately snaps you out of the false and short-lived sense of calmness. “Guess I didn’t know love could hit me this hard,” she notes for the final lyric. The only semi-downside is that the song’s short runtime feels abrupt — but only because something so good already had even more potential. Olivia O’Brien — “Never Be The One” After releasing a collab with Fletcher earlier this year, Olivia O’Brien returned this week with a new solo track, “Never Be The One.” Sprinkled with autobiographical details of a complicated relationship, from her “putting Tame Impala on” to “smoking cigars at Lulu,” she sets the scene of a will-they-won’t-they situation… that ultimately comes down to the message in the song’s title.

Suki Waterhouse — “Neon Signs” The opening track from Suki Waterhouse’s new EP, “Neon Signs” sets the tone immediately: she did not come to play around. Waterhouse has already been on an impeccable roll this year, with her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, being a strong AOTY contender. Here, she builds upon that momentum even more by leaning into her ’90s alternative influences in Aimee Mann and Ani DiFranco. Samia — “Mad At Me” Feat. Papa Mbye Ahead of Samia’s sophomore album, Honey, arriving in 2023, she has teased it with “Mad At Me.” A collaboration with Papa Mbye, Samia struggles emotionally over someone else being upset with her. “I don’t want to know anymore,” she concludes on the bridge. However, it’s the contrasting upbeat instrumental that commands the listeners’ attention in this latest single.

Piwa — “Feel Free” Piwa’s “Feel Free” appears on her new EP, Dead Ends. With relaxing harmonies over a beat that perfectly complements Piwa’s vocals, I found myself rewinding this one several times. There’s a reason it feels like a perfect closer to the record, as it details finding peace and “feeling free” after being hurt. Joji — “Die For You” A standout from Joji’s Smithereens, “Die For You” is haunting and hypnotic, between the darkly romantic lyricism, his slowed-down vocal style, and an instrumental that would fit on the “beats to relax/study to” video. There’s a reason this one has already amassed over eleven million streams.