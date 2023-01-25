The new show Daisy Jones & The Six is heading to Prime Video on March 3rd, inspired by the bestselling book. Given the story is set around the tensions in a fictional ’70s band loosely inspired by acts like Fleetwood Mac, it was only fitting for it to get an album soundtrack, too.

The main character, Daisy Jones, is played by Riley Keough, who performs the songs on the Aurora record alongside the character of Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin.) The first single, “Regret Me,” officially dropped today, along with a new trailer for the series.

Aurora, the debut album from the fictional band, was led by the real-life songwriter and producer Blake Mills. There are also writing credits by Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne, as well as instrumentalists from Rilo Kiley, Nine Inch Nails, The Who, David Bowie, and Elton John, according to Variety.

“Creating the library of music for Daisy Jones & The Six was an experience I’ll never forget,” Mills said in a press release. “I am grateful that, among other things, it afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with so many of my peers, and also some of my heroes.”

Listen to “Regret Me” above. Below, find the complete Aurora tracklist.

1. “Aurora”

2. “Let Me Down Easy”

3. “Kill You To Try”

4. “Two Against Three”

5. “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”

6. “Regret Me”

7. “You Were Gone”

8. “More Fun To Miss”

9. “Please”

10. “The River”

11. “No Words”

Aurora is out 3/3 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.