SZA, aka Solana Rowe, has already been dropping plenty of hints about her new album, but now other artists are getting in on it, too. Yesterday TDE’s first lady posted a “photo dump” on Instagram, sharing a series of images from the past few weeks and months, even including a “sound off” snippet of what looks like a new video.

While plenty of her famous friends — like Issa Rae, Aaron Philip and Tinashe — left encouraging comments, it was a message from Justin Timberlake that caused a bit of a stir. “Sis!!!!! Let’s gooooooo!!” he wrote, quickly racking up thousands of likes from her other followers (though not everyone was thrilled, given his history with Janet Jackson, but that’s a topic for a different news posts), because most of them are just as eager to hear the follow-up to 2017’s star-making album, CTRL.

When SZA responded to the comment, it sure seemed like she was acknowledging she’s ready for the next phase as well: “OKAAYYY I’m ready,” she commented back, with plenty of emotional emojis inserted. Last summer, Rowe explained that she’d been working with Timberlake after he specifically reached out to her, and that she’d also been in the studio with Brockhampton and Jack Antonoff. Let’s hope that album comes soon, as 2020 is already looking a little bleak, and we need SZA music to lift us up.