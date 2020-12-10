The past two years have been about as great a time to be a Taylor Swift fan as any time before. In the summer of 2019, she released her seventh album, Lover, which she quickly followed with another new album, Folklore, less than a year later. To top it all off, this morning, she revealed that yet another new album, Evermore, is coming, and it’s dropping at midnight tonight. While announcing her latest effort, she explained how her lucky number 13 plays into it.

Swift made multiple posts sharing the album art and some of its backstory, at one point explaining that she wanted to release an album around her 31st birthday (which will be on December 13) because the digits of 31 mirror those of 13. Swift wrote:

“Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you.”

Elsewhere in her posts, Swift explained how Evermore came to be, writing, “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them.”

Evermore is out 12/11 via Republic. Pre-order it here.