Taylor Swift has had a phenomenal 2020, due in part to her critically acclaimed album Folklore, which she released to fans back in July and which UPROXX recently named best album of 2020. Now she’s paying it forward, helping two mothers who were in tough financial spots by giving them $13,000 each.

According to Billboard, the singer had read about their struggles in a Washington Post article that highlighted Americans who’d fallen behind on rent due to the government’s failure to reach an agreement over a second stimulus package. One of the donations went to Nikki Cornwell, a single mother from Nashville, who said she fell $5,000 behind on her rent and was uncertain if her children would enjoy Christmas this year. “This has been a horrible year for us,” she said on her GoFundMe page before revealing that she was supposed to begin a new job in May but could not after she tested positive for COVID-19. She added, “It’s been rough because I’m not the only person looking for work. My family would appreciate any help this holiday. I am definitely praying for miracles. God bless everyone.”

Along with the donation, Taylor shared a message with Cornwell. “Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story,” she said. “I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor.”

Taylor’s other donation when to a woman from Michigan named Shelbie Selewski, who said she lost her job this past spring and was forced to “stay home with my young daughter who was born with a collapsed lung right before Covid (Dec) and was hospitalized for two months after at Childrens.” She added, “We have sold everything we could possibly sell and with that have always paid our bills as much as possible but it feels like every day something else comes up.”

Swift left the following message with Selewski: “Shelbie, I’m sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post … No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor.”

