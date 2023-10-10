Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert film of all-time, and it’s not even out yet. The movie, which was shot over three nights of Swift’s Ticketmaster-breaking tour, has already earned over $100 million in advance ticket sales globally, surpassing the total theatrical run of previous record-holder, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never ($99 million).

Swift made the unusual (and profitable) decision to bypass the studios and sign a distribution deal for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour directly with AMC. She bet on herself, and it’s going to pay off. Literally. Variety reports that “Swift’s camp will receive roughly 57 percent of ticket sales, with theaters keeping the remaining revenues and AMC taking a small distribution fee.”

Based on the Eras Tour movie’s massive pre-sales, Swift’s camp will receive at least $60 million, a sum that should climb even higher beyond opening weekend. That’s to say nothing of home entertainment. After its theatrical run, Swift can carve out a separate deal there — and may even choose to self-distribute again, partnering with a company like Apple to release the movie on iTunes.

There’s only so far new money goes — but $60 million, on top of the countless millions she earned from the tour itself, is a good place to start.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premieres in over 8,500 movie theaters across 100 countries on October 13th. It’s rated PG-13 for seductive dancing with a chair.

‘TAYLOR SWIFT: THE ERAS TOUR’ has been rated PG-13 for "suggestive materials".pic.twitter.com/sA1uIdhbM8 — Ari ᱬ ⸆⸉ (@Aris_Multiverse) October 10, 2023

