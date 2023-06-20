So far, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has been an absolutely spectacle, but only in North America. Next year, though, Swift will be taking the trek around the world: Today (June 20), she announced international tour dates for 2023 and 2024.
EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023
The shows start this August in Mexico City before taking a month-plus off. Then it’s back on the road in Argentina and Brazil in November. After a few months away, Swift will hit Tokyo and Australia in February, Singapore in March, and Europe and the UK from May to August.
Find more information about tickets on Swift’s website and check out the full list of dates below.
08/24/2023 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *
08/25/2023 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *
08/26/2023 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *
08/27/2023 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *
11/09/2023 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *
11/10/2023 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *
11/11/2023 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *
11/18/2023 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos *
11/19/2023 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos *
11/24/2023 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *
11/25/2023 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *
11/26/2023 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *
02/07/2024 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
02/08/2024 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
02/09/2024 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
02/10/2024 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
02/16/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG) *
02/17/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG) *
02/23/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium *
02/24/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium *
02/25/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium *
03/02/2024 — Singapore, SG @ National Stadium, Singapore *
03/03/2024 — Singapore, SG @ National Stadium, Singapore *
03/04/2024 — Singapore, SG @ National Stadium, Singapore *
05/09/2024 — Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena
05/10/2024 — Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena
05/17/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
05/24/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz
05/30/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
06/02/2024 — Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
06/07/2024 — Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
06/08/2024 — Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
06/14/2024 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
06/15/2024 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
06/18/2024 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
06/21/2024 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
06/22/2024 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
06/28/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium
06/29/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium
07/05/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
07/06/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
07/09/2024 — Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich
07/13/2024 — Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium
07/18/2024 — Gelsenkirchen, DE @ VELTINS-Arena
07/23/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
07/27/2024 — Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
08/02/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
08/09/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion
08/16/2024 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/17/2024 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
* with Sabrina Carpenter