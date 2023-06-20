So far, Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has been an absolutely spectacle, but only in North America. Next year, though, Swift will be taking the trek around the world: Today (June 20), she announced international tour dates for 2023 and 2024.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

The shows start this August in Mexico City before taking a month-plus off. Then it’s back on the road in Argentina and Brazil in November. After a few months away, Swift will hit Tokyo and Australia in February, Singapore in March, and Europe and the UK from May to August.

Find more information about tickets on Swift’s website and check out the full list of dates below.

08/24/2023 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

08/25/2023 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

08/26/2023 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

08/27/2023 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol *

11/09/2023 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *

11/10/2023 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *

11/11/2023 — Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *

11/18/2023 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos *

11/19/2023 — Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos *

11/24/2023 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *

11/25/2023 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *

11/26/2023 — São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *

02/07/2024 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

02/08/2024 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

02/09/2024 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

02/10/2024 — Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

02/16/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG) *

02/17/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds (MCG) *

02/23/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium *

02/24/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium *

02/25/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium *

03/02/2024 — Singapore, SG @ National Stadium, Singapore *

03/03/2024 — Singapore, SG @ National Stadium, Singapore *

03/04/2024 — Singapore, SG @ National Stadium, Singapore *

05/09/2024 — Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena

05/10/2024 — Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena

05/17/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/24/2024 — Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz

05/30/2024 — Madrid, ES @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

06/02/2024 — Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

06/07/2024 — Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

06/08/2024 — Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

06/14/2024 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

06/15/2024 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

06/18/2024 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

06/21/2024 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

06/22/2024 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

06/28/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium

06/29/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium

07/05/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

07/06/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena

07/09/2024 — Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich

07/13/2024 — Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium

07/18/2024 — Gelsenkirchen, DE @ VELTINS-Arena

07/23/2024 — Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

07/27/2024 — Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

08/02/2024 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

08/09/2024 — Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08/16/2024 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/17/2024 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

* with Sabrina Carpenter