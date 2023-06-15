Being a Taylor Swift fan is a lot of work. Getting tickets to The Eras Tour was famously difficult, and her Midnights merch gave fans almost too many items to choose from. However, if you couldn’t afford a colored vinyl or a seat at her concert, there’s another option for you.

Confetti from The Eras Tour is being sold by Swifties, according to The Messenger. Ranging from $10 to $200, the confetti is selling at a competitive rate and Swifties are profiting. “Everybody wants everything, but it’s impossible,” a confetti-selling fan named Shelley told the publication. “She makes everything special, and she’ll only put out a certain amount or only certain people can get it. Only floor seats and maybe some of the 100 sections can even get confetti.”

“Taylor Swift has created an insane business model. People are getting mad that I’m selling confetti at like $30. But what’s crazy is that A) people are buying it, and B) you’re in denial thinking Taylor Swift is not a capitalist,” another seller named Jen said. Along with confetti, she resold two crewnecks for The Eras Tour, flipping the $65 pieces for $200 each. She added that Swift has “created a capitalist empire that’s easy for people to jump on.”