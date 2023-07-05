Taylor Swift‘s critically-acclaimed Eras Tour just got a whole lot bigger. Today (July 5), the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker announced additional dates to the European leg of her tour next year.

And joining her are longtime friends, alternative rock band Paramore.

“Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour,” said Swift in a tweet. “And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

The new dates include a fourth night in Paris, on May 12; a third night in Stockholm, Sweden on May 19; a second night in Portugal, Lisbon on May 25; a second night in Lyon, France on June 3; a third night in Edinburgh in the U.K. on June 9; a third night in Liverpool on June 13; a sixth night in London, on June 23; a third night in Dublin, Ireland on June 30; a third night in Amsterdam on July 4; a second night in Milan, Italy on July 14; a second and third night in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on July 17 and 19; a third night in Warsaw, Poland on August 1; and a third night in Vienna, Austria on August 8 — all of the aforementioned dates taking place in 2024.

But before this leg of the tour kicks off, fans will get to hear Swift and Hayley Williams of Paramore on a new song called “Castles Crumbling” on the re-rerecording of Swift’s 2010 album, Speak Now, which is set to drop this Friday..

You can see the full list of European tour dates below and find more information about tickets here.

05/09/2024 — Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena#

05/10/2024 — Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

05/11/2024 — Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

05/12/2024 — Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

05/17/2024 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

05/18/2024 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

05/19/2024 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

05/24/2024 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

05/25/2024 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

05/30/2024 — Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

06/02/2024 — Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

06/03/2024 — Lyon, France @ Groupama Stadium

06/07/2024 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

06/08/2024 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

06/09/2024 — Edinburgh, Scotland @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

06/13/2024 — Liverpool, England @ Anfield

06/14/2024 — Liverpool, England @ Anfield

06/15/2024 — Liverpool, England @ Anfield

06/18/2024 — Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

06/21/2024 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

06/22/2024 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

06/23/2024 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

06/28/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

06/29/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

06/30/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

07/04/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena

07/05/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena

07/06/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff Arena

07/09/2024 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

07/10/2024 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

07/13/2024 — Milan, Italy @ Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

07/14/2024 — Milan, Italy @ Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

07/17/2024 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena

07/18/2024 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena

07/19/2024 — Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins-Arena

07/23/2024 — Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

07/24/2024 — Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

07/27/2024 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

07/28/2024 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

08/01/2024 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

08/02/2024 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

08/03/2024 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

08/08/2024 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08/09/2024 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08/10/2024 — Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08/15/2024 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

08/16/2024 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

08/17/2024 — London, England @ Wembley Stadium

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out 7/7 via Republic. Find more information here.

Paramore is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.