Legendary singer Anita Baker spent the majority of 2021 fighting to gain control of the masters for her first five albums, which were released between 1983 and 1994. In March she announced she was making the big move. “Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts,” she wrote. “They no longer ‘Own’, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me. Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO.” Thankfully, nearly six months later, she’s successful. And she took to Twitter to celebrate.

What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!! 🥲🥲👏👏 https://t.co/oUTjh8lGND — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 5, 2021

Thank You, for Your *Fire & Support!! It Inspires us all, to move Mountains🙌🏾 https://t.co/tMfu1XR30r — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) September 5, 2021

“All My Children Are Coming Home,” she announced with a picture that displayed vinyl records of her first five albums. “Catalog. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.”

After catching wind of the news, Taylor Swift, who previously voiced her support for Baker during her battle, cheered her on. “What a beautiful moment, CONGRATULATIONS ANITA!!” Swift wrote with two happy-crying and clapping emojis. Baker replied to her, writing, “Thank You, for Your *Fire & Support!! It Inspires us all, to move Mountains.”

After Baker shared the news that her masters had been returned, a fan asked if it was okay to stream her music again. “Yes. Chil’ren….” she replied. “STREAM ON [music note and ballon emojis] ABXO.”