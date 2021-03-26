In recent weeks, R&B legend Anita Baker has spent some time on Twitter sharing thoughts about her ongoing battle to take back control over her master recordings, which has apparently not gone in her favor so far. Now, Baker has found herself a supporter in Taylor Swift, who herself has famously had some legal drama about her own masters.

On March 9, Baker tweeted, “Miraculously… i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts. They no longer ‘Own’, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me. Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO.”

More recently, she gave props to Swift yesterday for how she handled her situation by re-recording her back catalog, writing, “Her creations bought & sold Again & Again, wouldnt even let her do *A Buy Out*…Taylor Swift *re-recording, her Catalog/Taylor’s Version. The GoodFight Go… Gurrrrl.” That got a response out of Swift, who wrote, “I’m cheering you on in your fight to get back your work, and appreciate your support so much!! Thank you.” Baker answered back, “This Solidarity is a Beautiful Thing! Thank You.”

Meanwhile, after Baker’s initial tweet, Chance The Rapper also chimed in with a message of support and a call to all of his fans, writing, “DO NOT LISTEN TO NO ANITA BAKER TIL THEY GIVE HER HER MASTERS BACK. TELL YO MAMA TO TELL A MAMA.”