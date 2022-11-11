Taylor Swift has dropped not one, not two, but four remixes of her Midnights lead single “Anti-Hero” this week. After dropping two versions, a Kungs Remix and a Jayda G Remix, earlier this afternoon, Swift had another surprise in store — in the form of a new acoustic version. This also follows up the previously-released remix that featured Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers on the second verse, as well as a Roosevelt Remix, which, according to Swift, “makes me feel hyped enough for an imaginary funeral brawl.”

The anti hero (Roosevelt remix) makes me feel hyped enough for an imaginary funeral brawl. It’s available on my site now!https://t.co/WdrCmvu6a0 pic.twitter.com/YsUfEl2vfe — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 9, 2022

While these four new versions, including the acoustic latest addition, aren’t currently on streaming services, fans can purchase them from Swift’s website with a downloadable link to listen.

The original version of Swift’s “Anti-Hero” has spent its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Not only that, but during the album’s opening week, she became the first artist to occupy the entire Top 10 songs.

In addition, last week, Swift also shared the instrumental versions of other Midnights tracks like “Bejeweled” and “Question…?” through her website. “Can I ask you a question… did you ever wonder who was responsible for those immaculate crowd vocals?” she posted, tagging both Jack Antonoff and his sister Rachel, her brother, Austin Swift, and actor Dylan O’Brien as the answer.

Can I ask you a question… did you ever wonder who was responsible for those immaculate crowd vocals? Question…? and Bejeweled instrumental versions available now at https://t.co/WdrCmvLHyA@jackantonoff @rachelantonoff @dylanobrien @austinswift7 pic.twitter.com/AB0CWjjHtr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 27, 2022

Taylor Swift’s acoustic version of “Anti-Hero” is available here.