In her Tonight Show interview with Jimmy Fallon yesterday, Taylor Swift described the new “Bejeweled” video as having “a psychotic amount” of Easter eggs, saying, “We have a PDF file for the Easter eggs in this video, because there are so many that we could not keep track.”

Now that the video’s been out for a bit, fans have come to the conclusion that the clip teases Swift’s next release: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). The evidence is compelling, too.

In one scene in the video, there’s an elevator dial with a color representing each one, with the third floor colored purple, much like the dress Swift wears on the cover art of Speak Now, her third album. The 13th floor is the same color, indicating Swift’s 13th album will be Speak Not (Taylor’s Version). Furthermore, Swift presses the 3 button on the elevator and sits on a clock set to 3 o’clock. Beyond, the video also features instrumental versions of two Speak Now songs: “Enchanted” and “Long Live.” The icing on the cake is the fact that the video was released on the same day as Speak Now‘s 12th anniversary.

Taylor Swift teases ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ in the ‘Bejeweled’ music video. The color of the numbers go in order of her album releases. “3” and “13” are purple, representing ‘Speak Now’ as both her 3rd and 13th studio album. She also sits on a clock that reads 3 o’clock. pic.twitter.com/PsOCfeUV94 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2022

The #Bejeweled music video features instrumental versions of “Enchanted” and “Long Live,” two tracks from the ‘Speak Now’ album. Furthermore, the music video has been released on the same day as the anniversary of #SpeakNow’s release. pic.twitter.com/KIkDYTgIAi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2022

Perhaps Olivia Rodrigo will be involved in the project: In 2021, she said of the Taylor’s Version albums, “My favorite Taylor Swift album is Speak Now. I would love to be on a Speak Now song. I’m just so excited to listen to them, though. I love listening to the vault recordings and stuff like that. I’m gonna own my masters, but I’ll listen to songs I’m not putting out and be like, ‘Maybe I’ll do a vault thing when I’m Taylor’s Swift’s age.'”