Coming through with more surprises during her Midnights era, Taylor Swift has dropped an updated version of her buzzy new single, “Anti-Hero.” The new version features Bleachers and contains a new verse by the band’s frontman Jack Antonoff, who also co-produced Midnights. The instrumental has also been updated, and now sounds more electronic and synth-driven.

The first verse and the chorus remain the same, however, Antonoff’s verse replaces Swift’s second.

“Sometimes, I feel like everybody is an art bro, lately / And I just change them on the hill / Too hurt to hang out, talking shit about your famous baby / Pierced through the heart of 90’s guilt,” he sings.

Antonoff and Swift have collaborated several times throughout their respective careers, and he has contributed to the production on every single one of her albums since her 2014 record, 1989.

In an interview with Billboard last year, Antonoff detailed their musical chemistry and praised Swift’s craft.

“Nobody does it like her,” said Antonoff. “And at the core of all of this, all of these things are only interesting because of the brilliance of the songs. I think it just it restores my faith in that, more than anything.”

You can purchase the “Anti-Hero” remix exclusively on Taylor Swift’s website.