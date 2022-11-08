Turns out, rooting for the anti-hero can prove fruitful. For the second week in a row, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” is the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

The past few weeks have shown to be historic for the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Last week, Taylor Swift occupied the entire top 10 with songs from her 10th studio album, Midnights, which is the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart for the second consecutive week. The week before, Sam Smith and Kim Petras made LGBTQ+ history, with Smith being the first openly non-binary person with a No. 1 hit, and Petras being the first openly transgender solo artist with a No. 1 hit, with their collaboration, “Unholy.” “Unholy” sits at No. 3 this week, and at No. 4 is “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, another queer artist who reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart last month.

In other exciting news, Rihanna’s big musical comeback has proven to be worth the wait. After going six years without releasing solo music, her big comeback single, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has debuted at No. 2.

The Rihanna Navy can also expect to hear another new song from her during the end credits of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which arrives in theaters this Friday (November 11).

The Billboard #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Nov. 12, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 8, 2022

Check out this week’s top 10 above.