Can you sense it? The salt air? The rust on your door? That’s right: August is here, and so is “August.”

One of the most beloved tracks on Taylor Swift‘s 2020 pandemic-released album Folklore is “August,” named after the best month of the year (because it’s when Spirit Halloween re-opens). It’s become a tradition for the song to shoot up the streaming charts beginning in late July, and it’s happening again: “August” is No. 82 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart dated July 31, after rising 92 spots with over 1.7 million streams. It’s only going to keep rising throughout August.

Swifties are aiming to make “August” the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” for the sweatiest month of summer.

This song is the “all i want for christmas is you” of summer https://t.co/Rvg20prUJL — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) August 1, 2024

her “all i want for christmas is you” https://t.co/DhuqQshawT — emma (@hvymachinery) August 1, 2024

This song is the “all i want for christmas is you” of summer https://t.co/UxwiBuNXAz — jennn (@ratedJforJenn) August 1, 2024

it’s becoming the all i want for christmas is you for august time https://t.co/2Aetrz89FV — lizzie (@xgorgeoushazexx) August 1, 2024

Lowkey hoping that august by Taylor Swift will become the summer equivalent of Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You —  zi speaks now (@kleponwajik) August 1, 2024

It’s that time of the year pic.twitter.com/N0KVVAJ11G — iya ★ (@hotmessjunk) August 1, 2024

“August” is part of a trilogy of songs from Folklore, along with “Cardigan” and “Betty,” about a teenage love triangle between James, Betty, and Augustine (or possibly Augusta). In Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, Swift explains that “August” is “about the girl that James had this summer with. She seems like she’s a bad girl, but really she’s not. She’s a sensitive person who really fell for him, she was trying to seem cool and seem like she didn’t care… but she really did, and she thought they had something really real.”

If Swifities want to unite and use their unparalleled power to help the title track from Counting Crows’ 1993 album August And Everything After chart, too, that would be swell.