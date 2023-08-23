Though Taylor Swift may be on a quick break from her Eras Tour, she continues to take the world by storm. The “Karma” hitmaker has the Swifties abuzz with several versions of her 1989 set to arrive this fall. She’s also teased some of her new music in shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty and Wilderness.

But as the Swifties are known to do, they’ve taken her music into their own hands to keep the buzz for all of her eras going. The latest is her Folklore era, which began upon the album’s release in the summer of 2020. On the album was a song called “August,” which became a fan-favorite deep cut.

The song is currently going viral on TikTok, in perhaps the most adorably chaotic way possible. Several TikTok users have used “August” in clips of them spinning their pets around in circles. In one video, a fan picks up her dog, holds the dog tightly, and spins around, to the amusement of the dog.

📲| “august” is going viral on TikTok again, this time with a new trend of people spinning their pets in circles to the song. — This video has received 40M views and 10M+ likes in a day.pic.twitter.com/coB0SAflRP — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) August 23, 2023

Another video shows a fan spinning their cat around, with the cat appearing shocked.

I’m addicted to watching TikTok videos of cats being spun around to Taylor Swift’s August 😭 pic.twitter.com/8GaT4y92PS — & 🇵🇸 (@ilazoryzzi) August 23, 2023

A search through the “August” sound on TikTok will display even more precious videos of Swiftie pets.

Be sure to catch these clips before August slips away in a moment of time.