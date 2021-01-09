Taylor Swift’s had a great 2020. She dropped two albums, Folklore and Evermore, which both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts and stayed there for multiple weeks. But that’s not all. According to Billboard, who collaborated with MRC Data for their 2020 US Year-End Report, Swift’s Folklore was the best-selling album of 2020. As a result, she became the first artist to have the top-selling album of the year on five different occasions.

Folklore — which was released in July — sold 1.276 million copies through December 31, 2020, making it the only album to sell more than a million copies last year. The other four occasions where Swift had the best-selling album of the year was in 2019 with Lover (1.09 million), 2017 with Reputation (1.9 million), 2014 with 1989 (3.66 million), and 2009 with Fearless (3.22 million).

Swift had a sizable lead over the second-best-selling album of 2020, BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7, which sold 674,000 copies last year. The Weeknd’s After Hours, Harry Styles’ Fine Line, and Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? were also among the year’s top-selling albums.

On top of album sales, Swift also had it good with individual songs. Just last month she became the first person to debut a song and an album on the respective Billboard charts in the same week on two separate occasions. The first came with Folklore and “Cardigan” while the second occurred with Evermore and “Willow.”

(via Billboard)