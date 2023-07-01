Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour has proven to be one of this year’s most promising events. So much so, fans are going to extremes to see the prolific hitmaker and collect souveneirs. But one Ohio woman has a more surprising story.

Though Swift’s Cincinnati show takes place tonight (July 1) at Paycor Stadium, fans began lining up outside of the venue as early as Thursday to purchase merchandise. One superfan drove all the way up from Louisville, Kentucky to buy some merch before the show, however, had to do so in a clandestine manner.

As she was speaking to a local news anchor, the woman was seen wearing sunglasses and a blanket over her head, as she had called in sick to work to go to the merch stand. According to the anchor, the fan had been at the merch stand since 2:45 in the morning.

Thousands are camped out in downtown Cincinnati ahead of the Taylor Swift merchandise truck opening for business… and that includes a couple of anonymous fans from Louisville skipping work. 😂 #swiftinnati #taylorswift pic.twitter.com/X6hY6OjjKF — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) June 29, 2023

When asked what Taylor Swift means to her, the fan revealed that she almost gave her daughter the middle name, Taylor. She also revealed that this was actually the second show she’ll be attending, as she previously attended the Nashville show.

Near the end of the clip, the anchor assures the fan that her skip day from work will remain a secret between her and her fellow Swifties.

You can see a clip above.