taylor swift 2023
Getty Image
Pop

A Taylor Swift Fan Wore A Disguise To Her Fan Merch Stand After Calling In Sick To Work

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour has proven to be one of this year’s most promising events. So much so, fans are going to extremes to see the prolific hitmaker and collect souveneirs. But one Ohio woman has a more surprising story.

Though Swift’s Cincinnati show takes place tonight (July 1) at Paycor Stadium, fans began lining up outside of the venue as early as Thursday to purchase merchandise. One superfan drove all the way up from Louisville, Kentucky to buy some merch before the show, however, had to do so in a clandestine manner.

As she was speaking to a local news anchor, the woman was seen wearing sunglasses and a blanket over her head, as she had called in sick to work to go to the merch stand. According to the anchor, the fan had been at the merch stand since 2:45 in the morning.

When asked what Taylor Swift means to her, the fan revealed that she almost gave her daughter the middle name, Taylor. She also revealed that this was actually the second show she’ll be attending, as she previously attended the Nashville show.

Near the end of the clip, the anchor assures the fan that her skip day from work will remain a secret between her and her fellow Swifties.

You can see a clip above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×