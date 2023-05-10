The story starts when just days ago, Taylor Swift fans stumbled across a promotional teaser for a book from the publishing imprint, Flatiron. It was for a book, but what was strange was that, despite being scheduled to release in July, there were no details about the title or author — leading many to speculate it was something big and secretive.

Over the weekend, Swift officially announced her next re-recording, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), to drop on July 7. In her announcement post, she also threw in a “Last Kiss” reference to July 9, with an “IYKYK,” and one to the Midnights track, “Dear Reader.” The book that Swifties found online is also scheduled to drop on the latter date.

It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk 😆) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their… pic.twitter.com/oa0Vs5kszr — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 6, 2023

Have we discussed the “chapters albums” in Spotify in the context of the Dear Reader/Memoir Book speculation? Could it be chapter names? pic.twitter.com/pHjU8KIQXf — R • 🪩🍃🌈 (@shimmeringbeaut) May 9, 2023

To make things stranger, it had been rumored that whoever this author (or authors were) would be announcing the book on June 13 — Swift’s notable lucky number. The only real information about the memoir also was that it was 544 pages. (5+4+4 equals 13.) Oh, and there’s an audiobook component, that’s also… 13 hours long.

can june 13 hurry up bc i need to know if this is taylor's book or not. if it isn't, using her for sales is so 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3c0D6PY7Ab — emma | speak now tv (@sprksflyswft) May 9, 2023

Audio book 13 hours long

It has 544 pages 5+4+4=13

Announcement on June 13

And it's going to be released July 9

Omg pic.twitter.com/N7yMYVp96s — aya 🎉 | fan acc. (@IMN0TALLT00WELL) May 6, 2023

The last little bit of speculation was that in Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” re-recording music video, the ending sees her reading from a book she wrote.

feeling v tinfoil hat rn but the book launch in all too well the short film says 13 years later…. that was released 11 years after mayer…….. nearly 2 years ago……….. taylor babe what's going on https://t.co/lYg7AEfKee pic.twitter.com/mzsqEqtttT — claire (@anotherclaire) May 8, 2023

This alone was enough to send some Swifties to the website to buy the pop star’s potential book. A hardcover copy is currently $45. And the sales were so impactful that whatever this ends up being is currently a bestseller on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

It might not be for much longer, though. Variety confirmed that Swift is not writing a memoir, leaving fans who made the purchase either with a new book or a sudden return.