Taylor Swift Shares A Behind-The-Scenes ‘Cats’ Vlog, ‘How To Be A Cat’

The upcoming film adaptation of Cats has had people talking for a number of reasons, and now Taylor Swift has pulled back the curtain some on the making of the film, with a new vlog-style video in which she shares some behind-the-scenes footage from recording the soundtrack and filming on set.

In the two-and-a-half-minute video, which features mostly self-shot, selfie-style footage, Swift talks about how there are “pianos in every room” of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s office, she shares some studio footage of her recording the movie’s songs, and she shows off what the inside of her trailer looked like. There’s also footage of her on set, and clips of her both interacting with a real cat and looking through books about cats, so she can better portray a (humanoid) cat. She also found parallels between the movie and her live act, saying, “There are some things that are really similar about Cats and what I do on tour, so I’m really stoked to come here and do live singing.”

How To Be A Cat • Go see #CatsMovie in theaters December 20 (if you’re feline up for it 😻) pic.twitter.com/1T08VbFzKf — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 16, 2019

Swift previously spoke about the “weirdness” of Cats in a recent interview, saying, “I really had an amazing time with Cats. I think I loved the weirdness of it. I loved how I felt I’d never get another opportunity to be like this in my life.”

Watch the behind-the-scenes video above.