Taylor Swift Has ‘No Complaints’ About Making ‘Cats,’ ‘That Weird-Ass Movie’

It did not take long for Cats to become the cinematic laughing stock of 2019. The movie fared poorly both commercially and critically, and there aren’t many people who have kind words about the film. That includes much of the cast, who have come about as close to calling the movie bad as they can without actually saying it. That includes Taylor Swift, who she says she has “no complaints” about her time spent making the movie.

In an expansive new Variety interview, Swift touches upon the film, talking about the silver linings of working on the film while not-so-subtly implying she doesn’t hold the movie in high regard: “I’m happy to be here, happy to be nominated, and I had a really great time working on that weird-ass movie. I’m not gonna retroactively decide that it wasn’t the best experience. I never would have met Andrew Lloyd Webber or gotten to see how he works, and now he’s my buddy. I got to work with the sickest dancers and performers. No complaints.”

Elsewhere in the piece, Swift talks about a lot of the major stories of her life from the past few years, like her increasing willingness to speak publicly about touchy subjects, her public perception, and her upcoming documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana.

Read the full feature here.