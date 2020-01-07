Taylor Swift Is Set To Receive The 2020 GLAAD Vanguard Award

In 2019, Taylor Swift was more vocal than ever when it came to her support of the LGBTQ community. Her big single, “You Need To Calm Down,” is the most immediate example of this, as it features lyrics like, “Shade never made anybody less gay,” and, “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?” She also penned a letter to a Tennessee senator urging him to support the Equality Act. GLAAD is now reciprocating the love by announcing that Swift will receive their 2020 Vanguard Award.

Swift previously talked about her decision to be outspoken about LGBTQ issues, saying in a Vogue interview from last summer, “Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male. I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of. It’s hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. Because my mistakes are very loud. When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world. It’s clickbait, and it’s a part of my life story, and it’s a part of my career arc.”

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said of Swift, “From boldly standing up against anti-LGBTQ elected officials to shining attention on the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination through the Equality Act, Taylor Swift proudly uses her unique ability to influence pop culture to promote LGBTQ acceptance. In a time of political and cultural division, Taylor creates music that unites and calls on her massive fan following to speak up and call for change.”

Swift will be given the honor during the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which are set to take place on April 16.