When people think of Taylor Swift, chances are “philanthropist” isn’t the first descriptor that comes to mind. It’s not that the general populace is entirely unaware of the pop juggernaut’s myriad donations (Swift’s $250,000 gift to Kesha was big news in 2016), it’s just that the performer’s flashy album cycles, love life, political leanings (or lack thereof), record label wars and, of course, Kanye-Kardashian clashes tend to hog the headlines. But, as anyone who recently watched Swift’s Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, might realize, the “Lover” singer is publically and passionately invested in her adopted hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, where she relocated from Reading, Pennsylvania at age 14.

Though the film spends a portion of the time exploring Swift’s decision to open up about her politics (in 2018, Swift announced public support for Tennessee Democratic US Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and railed against Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn), at the heart of Miss Americana is a woman who, in some way or another, has spent her entire career giving back to various causes in all three communities she has called home over the years: Reading, Pennsylvania, where she donated, $70,000 in books to her local library; New York City, where she gifted $50,000 in proceeds from her 2014 single “Welcome to New York” to New York Public Schools; and, perhaps most publicly, Nashville.

In many ways, Swift has spent her entire career with one eye on local issues. As far back as 2007, Swift, who was 18 at the time, teamed up with Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen to combat internet sex crimes, launching a campaign to protect children from online predators. (The issue, if you’ll recall, was a hot-button one, with Congress eventually passing a law in 2008 that authorized $60 million of annual funding for state and regional underage sex crime investigations).

A few years later, in 2010, Swift created the Taylor Swift Charitable Fund in Nashville, which provided flood relief for a massive two-day rainfall that killed 26 people in the area. And that wouldn’t be the only natural disaster relief Swift would offer to Tennessee’s Music City: Three years later, in 2013, Swift gave $100,000 to the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, which, at the time, was grappling with $40 million worth of flood damage to their building, in addition to ongoing financial losses left over from the Great Recession. It was, as Alan Valentine, President and CEO of the Nashville Symphony tells Uproxx over the phone, a “perfect storm.”

“We had played with her on the river when she was a teenager,” Valentine recalls. “She saw the trouble we were having and decided that we were a cause she wanted to do something about.

“It was just an incredible day,” Valentine continues. “Because it did two things: provide real help when we really needed it. But it was a much bigger thing than the money. It just really changed everybody’s outlook. [It helped] morale more than you can imagine.”

Valentine and the Nashville Symphony have hardly been the only ones impacted by Swift’s largesse. In 2012, Swift pledged $4 million to fund a new education center at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (the largest capital contribution by an individual in the museum’s history at the time), which opened in 2014 and featured three classrooms and a state-of-the-art children’s exhibit gallery.