Taylor Swift is a globally recognizable pop star. The “You’re On Your Own Kid” singer draws in massive crowds to watch her perform. Even those who aren’t lucky enough to snag a ticket, are willing to gleefully gather outside the stadium to listen in. Sadly, this has reportedly made The Eras Tour a target for terrorist attacks.

Following a foiled attack at Swift’s concert in Vienna, Austria, the singer has reportedly taken measure to step up her show’s security protocols. According to TMZ, with the help of London authorities, Swift’s three performance dates (August 15-17) at Wembley Stadium will have “additional private security specializing in counterterrorism.”

Although the heightened measure could be attributed to the horrifying attack plot in Vienna, a law enforcement source told that outlet that it also has something to do with London’s currently social climate.

The source said: “Ongoing London riots that are placing a major strain on local police.”

So, in an effort to avoid not having adequate support should something go down, Swift’s team and London authorities are approaching her show from all angles.

Three suspects have since been arrested in connection with the attempted terrorist attack in Vienna. In a report from Associated Press, one of the suspects, grimly claimed to want to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue.”

With that disturbing revelation, the venues of Swift’s remaining tour stops are on high alert.