The 2024 Paris Olympics have been filled with shocking moments and celebrity cameos. However, not every musician can drop their obligations to rally behind their home country during showdowns.

Despite being swamped with international The Eras Tour dates, Taylor Swift still managed to uniquely root on Team USA. Yesterday (August 3), the “So High School” singer lent her award-winning voice to the latest Olympic promotion video.

In the clip soundtracked by Swift’s 2015 song “Style,” the entertainer praised medal holders, Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Katie Ledecky.

As part of the voiceover, Swift provided a few words of encouragement. “Never be afraid to show them who you are, especially when the whole world is watching,” she said. “Because there is no one way to be the best. No one way to inspire everyone else who will someday follow.”

But Swift’s aspirational message did stop there. “You do what you love,” she said. “You love what you do.”

To close out the message, Swift’s lyrics drive home the uplifting spirit of the visual. “We never go out of style / You believe in your style, whatever it is,” was displayed on the screen.

Watch the latest 2024 Paris Olympics promotional video narrated by Taylor Swift below.