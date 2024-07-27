You might’ve heard of artists moving mountains to please their supporters. But, Taylor Swift’s super fans, The Swifties, took this figure of speech to a whole new level. Today (July 27), the “Fortnight” singer’s The Eras Tour kicked off its first date in Munich, Germany.

Unfortunately, not every support could secure tickets for the show at Olympiastadion. Instead of sitting at home, locals decided to do the next best thing, attend from afar. In a new viral video, thousands of Swifties gathered in the neighboring landscape to listen in on the performance.

Swift’s fans are known for causing miniature earthquakes at shows. But this gathering was rather peaceful. So much so, during the event, Swift even acknowledge the onlookers.

“We have people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there,” she declared to ticket holders. “That’s incredible, and we’re going to spend all night trying to make it up to you.”

🚨| Taylor Swift acknowledging the insane crowd of people on the hill outside the stadium at today's show in Munich, Germany! #MunichTSTheErasTour "We have people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there!" pic.twitter.com/s8LZxYrsxA — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 27, 2024

Fans in the grassed area shared videos from their prospective. Others pointed out that there were more folks than the initial clip showed.

“The way it’s not even just one hill, it’s literally half the park 😭,” wrote one user.

the way it’s not even just one hill, it’s literally half the park 😭 pic.twitter.com/AtNIZqCr6O — kaia (@kaiamal13) July 27, 2024

They might not have the best seat in the house, but it certainly was the most cost-effective.