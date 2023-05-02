Taylor Swift‘s The Eras Tour has been full of surprises. At one of her Tampa concerts, she brought out The National’s Aaron Dessner for “The Great War.” Marcus Mumford joined her onstage in Las Vegas for “Cowboy Like Me.” In Atlanta on Saturday, April 29, she surprised fans with… a dad joke about cats.

“Okay so,” the “Anti-Hero” singer began, cleverly coping with brief technical difficulties, “a cat walks into a library and the cat says, ‘Um yes I’ll have some tuna fish please.’ And the lady at the counter says, ‘Sir, this is a library.’ And the cat says [whispering], ‘Oh I’m sorry, I’ll have some tuna fish please.'”

The crowd cheered and she added, “I’m so sorry. My ears are back. Just at the perfect time because that was like a dad joke from hell.”

Swift also surprised fans in Atlanta by honoring The National with a performance of “Coney Island.” “I was lucky enough to be able to write a song with [The National] for their new album, which is called the First Two Pages Of Frankenstein,” she said. “Check it out, stream it, buy it on vinyl. I love them so much. They’ve been so kind to me,” Swift added. “So, I’m not gonna sing the song that we have on this new album — it’s called ‘The Alcott’ — check that out, though. But I am gonna sing ‘Coney Island.’”