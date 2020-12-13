Taylor Swift’s 2020 has been full of surprises, all of which started with the release of her eighth album Folklore. She repeated that surprise later in the year with the December arrival of her ninth album Evermore which Taylor labeled as the “sister album” to Folklore.

Now, the singer comes through with a new remix of “Willow” which can be found on her new Evermore album. Swift dropped the “dancing witch” remix of the track as a way to celebrate her 31st birthday on Sunday. She revealed that the remix was done by “bad ass” producer Elvira.

Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but… it is and I do. So here’s the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad ass female producer I really respect 💪💃 https://t.co/RoTpC5w2de pic.twitter.com/NkrTlqbSqZ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2020

“Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE’ but… it is and I do,” she said in tweet. “So here’s the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad ass female producer I really respect.” The new take of the Evermore track surely lives up to Taylor’s description as the dance floor-ready remix would be great for a more open, less pandemic-gripped world.

Swift abruptly announced the Evermore album last week and explained why she returned so quickly with a new project. “To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs,” she said. “To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in.” She added, “In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

Press play on the remix in the video above. Evermore is out now via Republic. Get it here.