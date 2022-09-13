We have nary a single, a music video, or a teaser clip for Taylor Swift‘s upcoming 10th studio album, Midnights, however, anticipation for new music is high. Ahead of its release, Swift has shared different colored versions of the album’s compact discs, vinyls, and cassette tapes.

Today, Target has announced yet another version Midnights, which will only be available through the retailer.

The Target edition of the CD will contain three bonus tracks, two of which appear to be remixes of the standard album’s secret tracklist. Target will also a special lavender pressing of Midnights on both vinyl and compact disc.

The CD will also come with a collectible lyric booklet with exclusive photos and a unique print on the disc. The booklet will also be included in the vinyl packaging, as well as a gatefold photo, and an album sleeve with two more photos. The album will be pressed on a marble of pastel lavender purple and white. The vinyl edition will not include the bonus tracks.

This past weekend, Swift appeared at Toronto International Film Festival, where she screened her short film, the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on 35mm film. She however, did not go into detail about the musical or visual elements of Midnights.

Midnights is out 10/21 via Republic. Pre-order it here.