Power couple doesn’t feel like a powerful enough term to encapsulate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift putting the entire globe into a trance for the past year. Kelce is endearingly aware of this.

Last Saturday, June 8, Kelce attended Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku’s celebrity softball event at Classic Auto Group Park near Cleveland. Kelce won the home run derby and, as with most everything he does, could not contain his childlike elation.

Travis Kelce won the home run derby at David Njoku's celebrity softball event 🗣️ (via @LeahDohertyTV) pic.twitter.com/bWodLmi8fW — NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2024

Golic And GoJo discussed Kelce’s latest athletic feat, and Mike Golic Jr. had an impeccable takeaway: “The only thing I can come back to with all of this — because it’s great, and Travis Kelce is a legitimate athlete that could have probably had success in a bunch of different sports at high level — is how difficult it is to register on the Richter scale in the house that he’s now a part of with Taylor Swift.”

Golic Jr. proceeded to imitate a phone call between Kelce and Swift. “It’s like, ‘Babe, what did you do this weekend?'” he said. “‘Well, I stimulated the global economy, I went to a new city and enriched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. Babe, what did you do?’ ‘I cracked eleven dingers in a celebrity softball game! Feeling pretty great about this one, babe. Thanks for asking.'”

Kelce responded to the X (formerly Twitter) clip by writing, “[five laugh-crying emojis] Love listening to these guys! ‘Feeling pretty good about it, babe.'”

Travis Kelce went out & casually blasted 11 dingers in a celebrity softball game, but as @mikegolicjr points out, no matter how great that is it doesn’t register on the Richter scale in his own home. (Via @GoJoandGolic) pic.twitter.com/3C6FhHqtMG — DraftKings Network (@DKNetwork) June 10, 2024

😂😂😂😂😂 Love listening to these guys! “Feeling pretty good about it, babe” — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) June 10, 2024

Travis Kelce loved @mikegolicjr analysis of his home run derby performance 😂 @GoJoandGolic pic.twitter.com/XtWh7YT27I — DraftKings (@DraftKings) June 10, 2024

Of course, Golic Jr. was alluding to Swift’s ongoing The Eras Tour, which will next stage three shows at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, from June 13-15. See all of Swift’s remaining tour dates here.

Swift stands alone, but in Kelce’s defense, winning three Super Bowls — including the past two, as the Kansas City Chiefs will try to become the first team to three-peat in NFL history — as a four-time All-Pro tight end who holds multiple all-time records is pretty impressive.