From the desk of The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift is in the building, and she’s brought a special visitor. Her 11th album opens with “Fortnight,” a smooth, silky new collaboration with Post Malone.

On “Fortnight,” Swift sets the scene for the album’s tone, with her vivid lyricism. Beautifully decorated with background vocals from Malone, “Fortnight” details a two-week period where things felt so right, but went oh so wrong.

“And for a fortnight there we were / Forever running to you / Sometimes ask about the weather / Now you’re in my backyard, turned into good neighbors /Your wife waters flowers. I wanna kill her,” Swift sings on the song’s first chorus.

Yesterday (April 18), Swift took to social media to reveal that “Fortnight” would be the lead single from The Tortured Poets Department, while praising her collaborator’s craft.

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever,” Swift said in the Instagram post’s caption. “I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight.”

Swifties can look forward to seeing the “Fortnight” music video today (April 19) at 8 p.m. EST

In the meantime, you can listen to “Fortnight” above.

The Tortured Poets Department is out now via Republic. Find more information here.