On the occasion of Taylor Swift playing the 100th show of her record-breaking The Eras Tour in Liverpool, England on Thursday, Swifties were expecting a big announcement. Well, they got one — and it has nothing to do with Reputation (Taylor’s Version) .

When Is Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Ending?

The “Fortnite” singer confirmed that The Eras Tour is ending in December.

“This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December,” she told the crowd. “That feels like so far away from now, but then again, it feels like we just played our first show on this tour, because you have made this so much fun for us, that we wanted to do a hundred shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour, and you know, I think that this tour has really become my entire life.”

This means Swift’s final dates on The Eras Tour will be on December 6, 7, and 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

Before then, however, she will continue to travel throughout Europe before heading back to the United States for stops in Miami, Florida (October 18 to 20); New Orleans, Louisiana (October 25 to 27); and Indianapolis, Indiana (November 1 to 3). All told, she’ll have played 152 shows during the economy-boosting tour, becoming a billionaire in the process.