As the health impact of the Coronavirus pandemic becomes a reality for so many people, even the healthy ones must face the economic and financial realities as well. New York-based freelance music photographer and graphic designer Holly Turner was coping with the latter when she unexpectedly got a bail out from Taylor Swift.

Turner posted on her Twitter account that she’d shared a post on Tumblr, a place Taylor still often frequents to connect with fans, about how her ability to make a living had been severely impacted by the virus. Freelance music photographers need there to be shows in order to earn their commissions, and Turner was facing the reality that she might not even be able to stay in New York given the impact the pandemic has had on the music industry.

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020

“I made a post on tumblr about how I was scared I wouldn’t be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry,” she wrote. “@taylorswift13

literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. I cannot even believe my eyes right now.” In the post, Holly also shared a screenshot of a $3,000 gift from Taylor Nation, LLC. along with this note: “Holly, you’ve always been there for me. I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.”

Helping out fans in need is a long-standing tradition for Swift, but it’s pretty heartwarming to see her support unemployed freelancers, who are some of the most vulnerable populations in an economic shutdown like this one.

Holly also shared some examples of her work, if anyone in New York is hiring: