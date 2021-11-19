Taylor Swift clearly has no trouble revisiting her past, as she’s fresh off the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). She’s not going to just gloss over the rougher details, though, as she proved with a recent Instagram post in which she brings back the “Drunk Taylor” memes.

For the unfamiliar, in the summer of 2019, a video of Swift dancing to her hit “You Need To Calm Down” at a party went viral, largely because she seemed to be in a bit of an altered state. Swift herself didn’t fight that narrative, as she wrote on Instagram at the time, “Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & YNTCD videos with me- and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS.”

Fast-forward to yesterday, when Swift shared a video of herself lip-syncing to her new Red (Taylor’s Version) song “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version).” Specifically, she mouths along to the part of the song that goes, “I’ve had (I’ve had) too much to drink tonight,” with the audio gradually slowing down and becoming distorted towards the end. From there, she shared a couple screenshots from the “Drunk Taylor” video and wrote on one, “Drunk Taylor was her name,” and then adding on another, “Mojitos were her game.”

She captioned the post with what seems to be a call for Phoebe Bridgers (who features on the song) to share some drunken skeletons from her closet, writing, “I cringe but I miss her. Your move @phoebebridgers.” Swift also included one of her famous Easter eggs in the post, although it’s not too subtle: The post’s audio is titled “Nothing New (Drunk Taylor’s Version).”

This comes after Swift offered some high praise for Bridgers, telling Seth Meyers last week, “Phoebe Bridgers is one of my favorite artists in the world. I just think she’s… if she sings it, I will listen to it. I love her voice and I also love that she’s a very funny person.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out now via Republic. Get it here.