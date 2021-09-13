Taylor Swift isn’t from the UK, but she should still be pretty recognizable on that side of the pond, considering that her last seven albums have topped the charts over there. She’s apparently not an icon among the patrons of Ed Sheeran’s local pub, though, as he once brought her there and nobody seemed to care all that much.

On the KISS Breakfast show, Sheeran spoke about a night out with Swift in his small hometown of Framlingham in Suffolk, England. He compared the experience to bringing Stormzy to the same pub, where the rapper drew more attention:

“I took Stormzy to my local pub, and it was one of those ones where the locals were trying to be funny with him, but it just ended up being like, ‘Oh, can you not say that, please?’ […] I took Taylor [Swift] there once, but when I took Taylor there, no one really clocked. It was like a week later that the person behind the bar was like, ‘Did you bring Taylor Swift in here last week,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah.’ No one clocked it at the time.”

Sheeran and Swift have been pals for a while, and that relationship will be further cemented on Red (Taylor’s Version), which is set to feature a song the pair wrote together on the day they met each other.

