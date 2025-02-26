The ‘Taylor Swift Effect’ Has A Major Financial Impact On The NFL

To paraphrase one of her songs, Taylor Swift is bigger than the whole National Football League. Or at least she’s made the NFL a ton of money.

A study from marketing firm Apex Marketing found that the “Fortnight” singer is “responsible for bringing a billion dollars’ worth of publicity to the sport” since she started dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, according to USA Today. The exact number: $992,361,912, which sounds like a lot, but it’s still less than the number of points the Eagles scored against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX (sorry, Travis). That number was calculated by “how much Swift was mentioned in the same breath as the NFL. That includes in newspapers, radio stations, television broadcasts, and social media posts.”

“If you were a brand and you wanted to go and buy media for your product or service, you would have to spend this amount to garner this level of media exposure,” Apex president Eric Smallwood said. “At the time, her concert tour was constantly in the news. When she crossed into the world of the NFL and football, a non-Swiftie environment, it cross-pollinated these two entities of sports and entertainment.”

It’s the latest example of the “Taylor Swift Effect,” which has also impacted local economies.