It’s been a few days since the release of Taylor Swift‘s new album Midnights. Fans have been picking it apart quickly, as they often do, whether that’s by identifying Easter eggs or dissecting lyrics. A new layer of the song “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” — which comes on the deluxe version — is being speculated on by Swifties, with some theorizing that it has to do with miscarriage.

The lyrics go: “Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time / And I’ve got a lot to pine about, I’ve got a lot to live without.” She continues: “I’m never gonna meet / What could’ve been, would’ve been / What should’ve been you / What could’ve been, would’ve been you.”

Regardless of whether the song is actually about a miscarriage, fans who’ve suffered them have come forward saying that the track deeply comforted them in their time of need. This is taking place on all different sorts of social media, but especially TikTok.

TW: Pregnancy Loss. I had a miscarriage in June. I'm not over it. I'm not OK. I haven't been able to put it into words but this song has done it for me. Of course it's subjective but that what it means to me. Thank you @taylorswift13https://t.co/M9XizbmSMP — Sinéad Reid (@SMReidWrites) October 21, 2022

Swift also went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed her productivity. “I love writing songs, poems, stories, scripts,” she said. “I love writing those things because there’s a part of it I don’t quite understand how it comes to fruition.”