A bittersweet reality is starting to set in for Taylor Swift: She has had so much fun on The Eras Tour, but the uber-successful tour ends next month. Swift got emotional at a recent concert in Toronto, and now she has reflected on her six-night run in the city.

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (November 26), Swift wrote:

“Our 6 shows in Toronto were so incredible. It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time. As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show. Couldn’t have asked for more love or generosity from the people who came out. I got to play a mashup of the *Grammy nominated* song ‘us’ with @gracieabrams, mashed up with ‘Out of the Woods’ and I just adore her. She’s been giving the most amazing performances every night on this tour!! The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far. See you [soon], Vancouver. We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows.”

The Eras Tour wraps up with three shows in Vancouver on December 6, 7, and 8.