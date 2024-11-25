This is the time of year where the music industry generally starts to wind down (unless you’re Kendrick Lamar). Most of the year’s biggest albums have been released and folks are gearing up to make a splash next year.

There’s still one more significant matter to tackle in 2024, though: the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, which are set to air on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox (or on-demand via Paramount+). Today (November 25), the finalists were announced.

Unlike other award shows, instead of being voted on by a committee, winners are determined by year-end Billboard chart data from October 28, 2023 to October 19, 2024, so the winners are based on data, not the opinions of a select few.

Zach Bryan is this year’s leading finalist with 21 entries, while Taylor Swift is close behind with 17. After them are Morgan Wallen (15 entries), Sabrina Carpenter (9), Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Teddy Swims, Tyla (8 each), Bad Bunny, Benson Boone, Chandler Moore, Jung Kook, Naomi Raine, Shaboozey, and SZA (6 each).

First-time finalists include Swims, Tyla, Boone, Shaboozey, Tommy Richman, and Chappell Roan.

Check out the full list of finalists below.