The 2024 Billboard Music Awards Finalists Are Led By Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, And Zach Bryan

This is the time of year where the music industry generally starts to wind down (unless you’re Kendrick Lamar). Most of the year’s biggest albums have been released and folks are gearing up to make a splash next year.

There’s still one more significant matter to tackle in 2024, though: the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, which are set to air on December 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox (or on-demand via Paramount+). Today (November 25), the finalists were announced.

Unlike other award shows, instead of being voted on by a committee, winners are determined by year-end Billboard chart data from October 28, 2023 to October 19, 2024, so the winners are based on data, not the opinions of a select few.

Zach Bryan is this year’s leading finalist with 21 entries, while Taylor Swift is close behind with 17. After them are Morgan Wallen (15 entries), Sabrina Carpenter (9), Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Teddy Swims, Tyla (8 each), Bad Bunny, Benson Boone, Chandler Moore, Jung Kook, Naomi Raine, Shaboozey, and SZA (6 each).

First-time finalists include Swims, Tyla, Boone, Shaboozey, Tommy Richman, and Chappell Roan.

Check out the full list of finalists below.

Artist Awards

Top Artist

Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Drake
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Benson Boone
Tommy Richman
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist

Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Drake
Post Malone
Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Taylor Swift
SZA

Top Duo/Group

blink-182
Coldplay
Fuerza Regida
Linkin Park
Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Zach Bryan
Drake
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist

Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Amy Allen
Jack Antonoff
Zach Bryan
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff
Zach Bryan
Daniel Nigro
Finneas O’Connell
Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artist

Sabrina Carpenter
Doja Cat
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen

Top Song Sales Artist

Jelly Roll
Jung Kook
Shaboozey
Taylor Swift
Teddy Swims

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz
Tommy Richman
SZA
Tyla
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Brent Faiyaz
Tommy Richman
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Muni Long
SZA
Tyla

Top R&B Touring Artist

Chris Brown
Bruno Mars
Usher

Top Rap Artist

Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat
GloRilla
Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
$uicideboy$

Top Country Artist

Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Post Malone
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Beyoncé
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band
The Red Clay Strays
Treaty Oak Revival

Top Country Touring Artist

Zach Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Luke Combs

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan
Hozier
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Linkin Park

Top Rock Duo/Group

Good Neighbours
Linkin Park
The Red Clay Strays

Top Hard Rock Artist

Bad Omens
Hardy
Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay
The Rolling Stones
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny
Fuerza Regida
Junior H
Karol G
Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny
Junior H
Peso Pluma

Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G
Shakira
Kali Uchis

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Bad Bunny
Karol G
Luis Miguel

Top Global K-Pop Artist

Enhyphen
Jimin
Jung Kook
Stray Kids
Tomorrow X Together

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

Enhyphen
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together

Top Afrobeats Artist

Asake
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé
The Chainsmokers
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Calvin Harris

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
Forrest Frank
Brandon Lake
Anne Wilson

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Chandler Moore
Naomi Raine
CeCe Winans

Album Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Drake — For All the Dogs
Noah Kahan — Stick Season
Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department

Top Soundtrack

Hazbin Hotel: Season One
Trolls: Band Together
Twisters: The Album
Wish
Wonka

Top R&B Album

Chris Brown — 11:11
Brent Faiyaz — Larger Than Life
PartyNextDoor — PartyNextDoor 4 (P4)
Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
Tyla — Tyla

Top Rap Album

21 Savage — american dream
Drake — For All the Dogs
Future & Metro Boomin — WE DON’T TRUST YOU
Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2
Rod Wave — Nostalgia

Top Country Album

Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter
Zach Bryan — The Great American Bar Scene
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Chris Stapleton — Higher
Bailey Zimmerman — Religiously. The Album.

Top Rock Album

Zach Bryan — The Great American Bar Scene
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Hozier — Unheard (EP)
Noah Kahan — Stick Season
Dolly Parton — Rockstar

Top Hard Rock Album

Bring Me The Horizon — POST HUMAN: NeX GEn
Falling In Reverse — Popular Monster
Hardy — Quit!!
Pearl Jam — Dark Matter
Sleep Token — Take Me Back to Eden

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny — nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
Fuerza Regida — Pa Las Baby’s Y Belikeada
Grupo Frontera — El Comienzo
Junior H — $AD BOYZ 4 LIFE II
Karol G — Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season)

Top K-Pop Album

Ateez — THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL
Jung Kook — GOLDEN
Stray Kids — ROCK-STAR
Stray Kids — Ate: Mini Album
Tomorrow X Together — The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX — BRAT
Jungle — Volcano
Odetari — XXIII SORROWS
Troye Sivan — Something to Give Each Other
John Summit — Comfort in Chaos

Top Christian Album

Elevation Worship — CAN YOU IMAGINE?
Forrest Frank — CHILD OF GOD
Brandon Lake — COAT OF MANY COLORS
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine — The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
Katy Nichole — Jesus Changed My Life

Top Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin — Father’s Day
Koryn Hawthorne — On God
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine — The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
CeCe Winans — More Than This
Naomi Raine — Cover The Earth: Live in New York

Song Awards

Top Hot 100 Song

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
Jack Harlow — “Lovin on Me”
Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Top Streaming Song

Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Top Radio Song

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
Jack Harlow — “Lovin on Me”
Tate McRae — “Greedy”
Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer”
Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Top Selling Song

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
Jung Kook — “Standing Next to You”
Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Top Collaboration

Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”
Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight”
Morgan Wallen Feat. Ernest — “Cowgirls”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
Tate McRae — “Greedy”
Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer”
Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
Tate McRae — “Greedy”
Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer”
Teddy Swims — “Lose Control”

Top R&B Song

4batz Feat. Drake — “act ii: date @ 8 (remix)”
Muni Long — “Made for Me”
Tommy Richman — “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”
SZA — “Saturn”
Tyla — “Water”

Top Rap Song

Doja Cat — “Agora Hills”
Doja Cat — “Paint the Town Red”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”
Jack Harlow — “Lovin on Me”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Top Country Song

Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”
Dasha — “Austin”
Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Morgan Wallen — “Thinkin’ Bout Me”

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan — “Pink Skies”
Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”
Djo — “End of Beginning”
Hozier — “Too Sweet”
Noah Kahan — “Stick Season”

Top Hard Rock Song

Falling In Reverse Feat. Jelly Roll — “All My Life”
Falling In Reverse, Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible — “Ronald”
Hardy — “Psycho”
Linkin Park — “The Emptiness Machine”
Superheaven — “Youngest Daughter”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny — “MONACO”
Bad Bunny & Feid — “PERRO NEGRO”
FloyyMenor & Cris MJ — “Gata Only”
Karol G & Peso Pluma — “QLONA”
Xavi — “La Diabla”

Top Global K-Pop Song

ILLIT — “Magnetic”
Jimin — “Who”
Jung Kook — “Standing Next to You”
Jung Kook Feat. Jack Harlow — “3D”
Le Sserafim — “Perfect Night”

Top Afrobeats Song

Adam Port & Stryv Feat. Malachiii — “Move”
Tems — “Me & U”
Tyla — “Truth or Dare”
Tyla — “Water”
Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng — “Jump”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Dua Lipa — “Houdini”
Dua Lipa — “Illusion”
Kenya Grace — “Strangers”
Ariana Grande — “yes, and?”
Marshmello & Kane Brown — “Miles on It”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship Feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore — “Praise”
Forrest Frank — “GOOD DAY”
Josiah Queen — “The Prodigal”
Seph Schlueter — “Counting My Blessings”
Tauren Wells with We The Kingdom & Davies — “Take It All Back”

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne — “Look at God”
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine — “God Problems”
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard — “In the Room”
Victor Thompson X Gunna Feat. Ehis ‘D’ Greatest — “THIS YEAR (Blessings)”
CeCe Winans — “That’s My King”

