The Eras Tour has been a huge hit, but looking at it from Taylor Swift’s perspective, the tour has been a major part of her life for a long time: The tour started in March 2023, but she was presumably preparing for it well before that. Now, the end is coming up, as the final shows are scheduled for early December in Vancouver. As Swift approaches the finish line, it looks like she’s in an emotional place.

On The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift fans have made it a tradition to cheer for as long as possible after Swift performs “Champagne Problems.” Swift was especially moved by the Toronto ovation on November 23, as was made clear when she spoke to the audience.

As fan-shot videos like this one show, Swift took pauses, wiped away tears, and her voice wavered as she said:

“Toronto, we’re at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and my band. To my band and to my crew, everybody who’s put so much of this into this tour… I don’t even know what I’m saying anymore, I’m just having a bit of a… sorry. It’s not even the last show. My band, my crew, all my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this, and you put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget. We’ve loved our time in Toronto. It’s been so amazing. I love you, guys, thank you so much for that.”

