Taylor Swift Added Eight Dates To Her Massive 2023 ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift just released her new album Midnights along with music movies and tour dates that she described as “a journey through the musical eras of my career.” She’s back today with the announcement of even more tour dates.

“UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour,” she wrote on Twitter. The new dates include the following cities: Tampa, FL; Nashville, TN; Philadelphia, PA; Foxborough, MA; East Rutherford, NJ; Seattle, WA; Santa Clara, CA; Los Angeles, CA.

UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022

Find the full tour dates below.

03/18/2023 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium $!

03/25/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ~!

04/01/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ~%

04/02/2023 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ~%

04/14/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium ~%

04/15/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium ~%

04/22/2023 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium ~%

04/28/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ~%

04/29/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ~%

05/05/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium %&

05/06/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium &!

05/12/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field &!

05/13/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field &!

05/14/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field %&

05/19/2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium &!

05/20/2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium &!

05/21/2023 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium %&

05/26/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium &!

05/27/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium &%

05/28/2023 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium &@

06/02/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #@

06/03/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #@

06/10/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #@

06/17/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #@

06/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #@

07/01/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium *%

07/08/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium *%

07/15/2023 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *%

07/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^%

07/23/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field ^%

07/28/2023 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium ^%

07/29/2023 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium ^%

08/03/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^%

08/04/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^@

08/05/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium ^!

~ with Beabadoobee

! with Gayle

# with Girl In Red

% with Gracie Abrams

^ with Haim

* with Muna

@ with Owenn

$ with Paramore

& with Phoebe Bridgers