Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is as highly anticipated as one might expect. By the time it kicks off in March of 2023, it’ll mark five years since her last time on the road, which was for the Reputation Stadium Tour. Plus, with openers like Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Muna, Gracie Abrams, Beabadoobee, and more — the tour is obviously an unmissable event.

Unfortunately, there is one pervasive issue. All over social media Swifties are expressing frustration over timing conflicts with weddings in particular, whether they’re just an attendee or the actual bride. One viral tweet reads: “i can’t believe people who have been planning their weddings for months are now debating moving the date because there’s a taylor swift concert that day…what the hell is the debate?? no wedding could be that important.”

i can’t believe people who have been planning their weddings for months are now debating moving the date because there’s a taylor swift concert that day…what the hell is the debate?? no wedding could be that important — isabel (taylor’s version) (@cmtswift) November 2, 2022

lmao this is from a wedding group my friend is in pic.twitter.com/oaKnGXz6LR — irene anna (@enerianna) November 2, 2022

One tearful woman on TikTok posted a video where she says she wants to see Swift but she’s playing on her exact wedding day. “I mean, come on,” she says. “What are the chances of that?” The caption reads: “Sooo do I cancel my wedding or..??” The top comment reads: “I’m so sorry your wedding is getting postponed.” Looks like Swifties already made up her mind for her!