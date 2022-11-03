Taylor Swift
Getty Image
Pop

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Is Sending Brides Into A Widespread Panic As They Ponder Canceling Their Weddings

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is as highly anticipated as one might expect. By the time it kicks off in March of 2023, it’ll mark five years since her last time on the road, which was for the Reputation Stadium Tour. Plus, with openers like Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Muna, Gracie Abrams, Beabadoobee, and more — the tour is obviously an unmissable event.

Unfortunately, there is one pervasive issue. All over social media Swifties are expressing frustration over timing conflicts with weddings in particular, whether they’re just an attendee or the actual bride. One viral tweet reads: “i can’t believe people who have been planning their weddings for months are now debating moving the date because there’s a taylor swift concert that day…what the hell is the debate?? no wedding could be that important.”

One tearful woman on TikTok posted a video where she says she wants to see Swift but she’s playing on her exact wedding day. “I mean, come on,” she says. “What are the chances of that?” The caption reads: “Sooo do I cancel my wedding or..??” The top comment reads: “I’m so sorry your wedding is getting postponed.” Looks like Swifties already made up her mind for her!

@jingersoll06

Sooo do I cancel my wedding or..?? 😭😭 #greenscreen @taylornation @taylorswift #taylorswift #TStheerastour

♬ original sound – Jessica Ingersoll

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
DVSN Is Working On Their Karma And You Should Too
by: InstagramTwitter
×