Taylor Swift has played 59 shows during her record-breaking The Eras Tour. She has three more this weekend in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the country’s most famous landmark, the Christ the Redeemer statue, will reportedly be projected with a shirt from one of Swift’s music videos. Rio isn’t the first city to hand the proverbial (or sometimes literal) key to to Swift, and it won’t be the last, not with how much money is pumped into the local economy wherever she goes. Here are 10 of the more memorable city-wide takeovers so far.

Glendale, Arizona Becomes Swift City The Eras Tour kicked off at the same stadium in Arizona as the Super Bowl. But was the city renamed for Super Bowl MVP (and teammate of future Swift boyfriend, Travis Kelce)? Nope. But it was for Swift. “And now therefore, I, Jerry P. Weiers, mayor of the city of Glendale, on behalf of our city council, do hereby proclaim that on March 17 and 18, 2023, the city of Glendale will be renamed Swift City,” Mayor Jerry Weiers proclaimed. Glendale, AZ ➡️ Swift City, AZ#GlendaleAZ is so “bejeweled” for @taylorswift13’s #TSTheErasTour that we’re renaming the city in her honor. pic.twitter.com/41bcge3iQf — City of Glendale, AZ (@GlendaleAZ) March 13, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada Lights The Gateway Arches Sin City? More like Swift City. The Gateway Arches were lit to reflect the colors of Swift’s albums. Las Vegas will light up their Gateway Arches in Taylor Swift eras colors every night until she performs in the city on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ojZEObZGgJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 23, 2023

Arlington, Texas Renames A Road To Taylor Swift Way Everything is bigger in Texas, including the love for Taylor Swift. Arlington’s Randol Mill Road was ceremoniously renamed to Taylor Swift Way, while city hall was lit red, a reference to her 2012 album. Arlington is “Enchanted” to welcome Taylor Swift to @ATTStadium

for The Eras Tour and has put together some fun ways for our Swifties to celebrate the singer’s 5th visit to The #AmericanDreamCity: https://t.co/quuTJ7xPS2#TSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTourArlington #TaylorSwiftWay pic.twitter.com/5cFDO7aZC5 — City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) March 31, 2023 Houston, Texas Gets A New Stadium Name NRG Stadium became NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version) when The Eras Tour came to Space City. “We know all too well that other areas have done huge things,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a message on then-Twitter. “They’ve lit up the town; they’ve renamed streets, they’ve even made you mayor for a day. But we’re going to something even better. I know if I did any of that, folks would say that I am the man.” 📷| "NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version)" sign ahead of @TaylorSwift13's show pic.twitter.com/xP56XTiEjV — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) April 21, 2023

Tampa, Florida Gives The Key To The City To Swift By the time Swift came to the Sunshine State, it was a competition to see which city would throw themselves at her the most. “We are so excited to welcome you to Tampa. We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold. We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city,” Mayor Jane Castor announced. She was also invited to be the city’s honorary mayor for a day. #TAMPA are you ready for it? We’ve got a reputation to uphold‼️ Tag @taylorswift13 if you agree “Mayor Swift” has a nice ring to it. 😉 #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/bRcjYueC5v — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 10, 2023 Nashville, Tennessee Dedicates A Bench Nashville was a hometown show of sorts for Swift. To celebrate, a bench in Centennial Park (which was name-checked in the folklore track “invisible string”) was dedicated to her. “A bench for you to read on at Centennial Park. Welcome home, Nashville,” the plague reads. Welcome home, @taylorswift13. As of today, you now have the perfect place to read at Centennial Park. Nashville is READY for this weekend. #NashvilleTStheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Z2kzZv5QOX — John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 4, 2023

East Rutherford, New Jersey Gets A New State Sandwich Swift wrote a song about New York, but New Jersey named a sandwich after her. Check and mate. “In New Jersey, we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll. Usually we let you call it what you want, but since we have a superstar coming to town, we know all too well that we should commemorate the occasion,” governor Phil Murphy said in a video on X. “So today we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift Ham Egg and Cheese.” There is no higher distinction in New Jersey. Welcome to New Jersey. We’ve been waiting for you, @taylorswift13. In honor of Taylor Swift bringing The Eras Tour to @MetLifeStadium, I am declaring the Taylor Swift Ham, Egg, and Cheese the official state sandwich. pic.twitter.com/ilOSvUVGl6 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 25, 2023 Minneapolis, Minnesota Is Now Swiftie-apolis Minneapolis wasn’t the first city to change its name to something Swift-y, but it did have the best rebranding. From Mayor Jacob Frey: “We are renaming Minneapolis to ‘Swiftie-apolis’ – as a singer, songwriter, performer and producer, Taylor is one of the most popular artists, and we’re expecting hundreds of thousands to visit our downtown and experience our city as a result.” 🏟️| Minneapolis will be renamed "Swiftieapolis" on Friday, Mayor Jacob Frey has announced. #MinneapolisTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/8qhMpMC007 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) June 21, 2023