John Lennon once claimed that The Beatles are bigger than Jesus. But not only is Taylor Swift bigger than The Beatles (for this week, at least), Jesus will be dressed up like the pop star.

The famous Christ The Redeemer statue in Brazil, where Swift is bringing The Eras Tour for three shows this weekend, will “honor” the pop star following a fan-led campaign. “We will have Taylor Swift duly honored, her arrival in Rio. Welcome, Taylor Swift. And may you be happy, with the Swifties,” Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes said, according to a translated article from G1.

The news was confirmed by the Sanctuary of Christ The Redeemer, which came together with Rio de Janeiro city hall and Swift’s label for “a campaign to collect food and water,” adding, “Details will still be released this Thursday.” It’s unclear if the “Junior Jewels” shirt from the “You Belong With Me” music video will be projected on the statue, as Swifties are hoping for, or maybe something more obscure, like a “Bleachella” makeover.

Anthony Roberto Justus, who goes by @taylorswiftbrazilians on Instagram, told USA Today, “The idea of designing a T-shirt showcases our love of her art and shows that we are all eagerly awaiting her arrival with love. We tagged the mayor. He saw it, and he thought it was brilliant.” He added that the statue is “not a place for advertising. It is often used to highlight significant elements of culture. Christ represents a point of reflection, where we find peace, and is one of the greatest beauties of our country. It’s an honor to host Taylor.”