Taylor Swift’s second 2020 album, Evermore, was released a surprise follow-up to her summer record, Folklore. Something of a wintry counterpart to the earlier release, it took a few months for Evermore‘s vinyl production, so orders placed for the December 2020 album were only shipped out a few days ago. When those vinyl numbers were tallied, it became clear that sales of the album would set a new record for single-week purchases of a vinyl album, and now, the vinyl boost has taken the project back to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard albums chart.

With its return, Evermore has four non-consecutive weeks at the No. 1 slot, and that figure boosts Taylor’s total weeks with a No. 1 album to 53, breaking her out of a tie with Garth Brooks at 52 weeks, and giving her the third most weeks in the No. 1 spot. The Beatles have the most with 132 and Elvis Presley comes in second at 67. Hey, she might still be a long way off from the Fab Four, but if we get another pair of new records anytime soon, Elvis doesn’t stand a chance.

With 202,000 equivalent units sold, Taylor breaks her own record for biggest opening of 2021, when Fearless (Taylor’s Version) sold 179,000. And off the 202,000 units, 102,000 were from vinyl sales, no mean feat! Read more about the album’s record-breaking sales week on Billboard.