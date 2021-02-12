November 1, 2020 was a special day for Taylor Swift fans, as that was when she was legally allowed to start re-recording her old albums, the masters of which are owned by her former label, Big Machine. Taylor didn’t waste any time getting started, as she previously said weeks after that date that she was working on the recordings. It turns out that she was so eager to get going that she didn’t even wait until she was finished making Evermore to begin work on Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Swift said:

“I was allowed to start re-recording my music in November. By then, we had a great deal of Evermore done. I had shot a music video for ‘Willow,’ but I was still writing and I was still recording. So there would be days where I’d be recording ‘You Belong With Me’ and then I’d be recording a song like ‘Happiness,’ which is on Evermore. And it made me feel really proud of sort of the scope of things. And looking back when I was a teenager and I would write about my troubles in high school and the drama and the pining away and all that stuff, that was all so valid to me at that time in my life. Just as much as Evermore is so valid to my happiness at this time in my life. So I’ve really felt very grateful lately for people giving me the ability to grow up creatively. And I know there have been snags and there have been times where people have been like, ‘I don’t like her.’ Several times. But for the most part, I feel a great amount of gratitude that I was able to make music from the time I was a teenager to the time that I’m 31.”

Watch a clip from the interview below.