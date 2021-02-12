Taylor Swift has said that she enjoys leaving Easter eggs and clues for her fans to discover and analyze, and it looks like Swifties have found another one in the album art of Swift’s recently announced re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

The new art is based on the original, as Swift is in a similar pose. A big difference that fans noted this time, though, is Swift’s shirt, which they think is intentionally similar to the one the Romeo character wore in her original “Love Story” video. As one fan put it on Twitter, “taylor is wearing romeo’s shirt, she no longer needs a knight in shining armour because she is her own.”

taylor is wearing romeo’s shirt, she no longer needs a knight in shining armour because she is her own pic.twitter.com/tdEgd3fJEA — irma (@grangersyouth) February 11, 2021

Swift said of her new version of “Love Story,” “‘Love Story’ is a song that I wrote when I was 17 and I think it involved some teenage angst I think I was mad at my parents for not letting me go on a date or something and it also was a good example of what a hopeless romantic I was and and still am I really loved the story of Romeo and Juliet except for the ending because that was just like two devastating for me to process so I changed the ending in the song and I’ve just ever since been so honored by the fact that people have celebrated this song so much I feel really lucky that people responded to it the way that they did and continue to.”

Check out some other fan reactions to the Fearless (Taylor’s Version) cover art below.

TAYLOR IS WEARING ROMEO'S SHIRT IN THE ALBUM COVER!! She is her own armor now So Proud of Taylor 🥺💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Yz8t8JS4AU — Olle (@cowboylikeolle) February 12, 2021