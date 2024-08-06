Taylor Swift has won 14 Grammys, including Album of the Year four times, the only artist to ever do so. To celebrate her years of record-breaking accomplishments (and to maybe get a “Welcome To New York”-style song written about the Magnolia State), the Grammy Museum Mississippi is hosting a special new exhibit called “Taylor Swift: Through The Eras.”

The exhibit, which runs from Friday, August 23, until February 2, 2025, includes artifacts from throughout Swift’s career, including the “Sparkle Guitar” she played during the Fearless Tour; the outfit she wore while performing “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” at the 2013 Grammys; and the cozy-looking Stella McCartney coat from the Evermore album cover. There will also be nods to Reputation, Speak Now, and The Tortured Poets Department, among other albums, as well as the “City Of Lover” concert.

“We couldn’t be more excited to debut ‘Taylor Swift: Through The Eras’ at our Mississippi Museum this year,” said Grammy Museum Mississippi executive director Emily Havens. “Throughout her 18-year career, Swift has won an impressive 14 Grammy Awards, and the only artist to win four Album of the Year Grammys, released critically acclaimed albums and is currently on her record-breaking Eras Tour. We can’t wait to share this story with our visitors.”

To find out more information and to purchase tickets, head to the Grammy Museum Mississippi’s website.