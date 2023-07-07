Taylor Swift just shared Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and it’s full of highlights. There’s the polarizing updated version of “Better Than Revenge,” and the powerful revamped ballad “Dear John.” There are also two collaborations on the record; one is with Paramore’s Hayley Williams for “Castles Crumbling,” and the other is “Electric Touch” with Fall Out Boy.

“Electric Touch” showcases the musical chemistry between Swift and Patrick Stump, who both have impressive, mesmerizing vocals. The chorus captures the special magic of Speak Now: “All I know is this could either break my heart or bring it back to life / Got a feelin’ your electric touch could fill this ghost town up with life,” they sing.

This crossover is years in the making, as the “Anti-Hero” singer performed with Fall Out Boy all the way back in 2013 at the Victoria’s Secret show where they played “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” together. In 2015, the band mentioned wanting to collaborate with her: “We did this Victoria’s Secret show with Taylor and she sang ‘Light ‘Em Up’ with us. She is very in demand, though, isn’t she? I wouldn’t hold my breath. She was so sweet,” Pete Wentz said.

Listen to “Electric Touch” above.

